WELLINGTON Aug 16 New Zealand dairy giant
Fonterra said on Friday it had put two senior managers
on leave pending an inquiry into contaminated products.
The company has two inquiries into how whey protein
concentrate came to be contaminated with a bacteria that can
cause botulism and then sold to customers in March.
"We are moving quickly and establishing key facts about what
has happened and, as they emerge, we are taking appropriate
action," said Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings in a
statement.
He said placing the two unnamed managers on leave did not
pre-empt the findings of the inquiries.
Earlier this week the managing director of the company's
milk products business resigned.