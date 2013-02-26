WELLINGTON Feb 27 New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra on Wednesday confirmed its forecast milk price payout for the current season and said that dry weather conditions had tempered the strong boost in milk production seen late last year.

The co-operative held its forecast payout for the 2012/13 season to between NZ$5.90 to NZ$6.00, having raised it to that level in December.

"We had a strong start to the season and milk collection volumes were running 6 percent ahead of last season an a year-to-year basis," Chief Executive Officer Theo Spierings said in a statement.

"However, the dry conditions mean we are currently forecasting total milk collections volumes to finish approximately 1 percent ahead for the full season."

The co-operative also said it would issue one new unit to every 40 units held by farmer shareholders to help them boost their milk supply. Farmers holds shares in the company according to how much milk they supply.

Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world's dairy exporters, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product.

(Gyles Beckford)