* Singapore store joins group pulling product from shelves
* Company to disclose financial impact when necessary-CEO
* NZ government frustrated over process to locate tainted
goods
By Naomi Tajitsu and Jackie Range
WELLINGTON, Aug 8 New Zealand dairy giant
Fonterra insisted that its customers were sticking to
their supply contracts with the world's largest dairy exporter
for the moment, even as Singapore expanded its recall of milk
formula products containing a tainted ingredient produced the
company.
Danone Dumex took more infant formula tins off supermarket
shelves in Singapore as a precautionary measure after being told
by Fonterra that the product was packed on a production line
that may have held residue of the questionable material,
Singapore's Channel NewsAsia reported, quoting a statement from
Danone Dumex.
Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings said he had not seen any signs
of a reduction in supply contracts by its clientele, which
include major food and beverage multinationals, but he
acknowledged the risk that its bottom line may take a hit in the
future.
"The answer to that question is no," he said in response to
a reporter's query at a news conference regarding whether the
company has seen a reduction in orders since the announcement
that Fonterra had discovered it had exported tainted whey
protein powder nearly a week ago.
"Of course that discussion will come to the table, as we do
have contracts...but there have been no discussions on future
contracts or those kinds of things," Spierings said.
He added that Fonterra would make full disclosures on the
financial impact of the ensuing global food safety scare as
necessary.
Fonterra has been in damage-control mode for nearly a week,
reassuring consumers from China to Saudi Arabia that all
products containing a tainted dairy ingredient made by the
company has been withdrawn from markets.
The company has come under fire at home and abroad for
dragging its feet in saying it sold whey protein products that
contained a bacteria which can cause botulism, a potentially
fatal food poisoning.
New Zealand, which depends on the dairy industry for a
quarter of its total exports, has been gripped by worries that a
raft of recalls for infant formula in China, a major market, and
other countries could snowball into a slump in demand or even
bans for other dairy products.
Spierings has said that human error involving a dirty pipe
at one of its New Zealand plants resulted in whey protein powder
being contaminated with a bacteria which can cause botulism.
On Thursday, he said that regulators at the Ministry of
Primary Industries (MPI) conducted more audits at its more than
40 plants and offices around the country, after the MPI earlier
this week made the rare move of sending in officials to monitor
Fonterra's product reconciling procedures.
Government officials have expressed frustration over
Fonterra's drawn-out processes to locate the contaminated
products in the vast global food supply chain as varying amounts
have been used in products including infant milk formula and
dairy drinks.
Product recalls have been ordered in nine countries,
including New Zealand, China, and Thailand. Russian media on
Thursday continued to report that it had placed an import ban on
all Fonterra dairy products although that was denied by
government officials in Wellington.