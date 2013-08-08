WELLINGTON Aug 8 New Zealand food safety
regulators have been inspecting Fonterra's processing
plants, including one that produced contaminated dairy products
that triggered a global food safety scare, the company said on
Thursday.
"(The) Hautapu (plant) has been done by the MPI, where it
started with the whey protein concentrate, but the quality looks
good," Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Theo Spierings told a
media conference at the New Zealand company's headquarters in
Auckland on Thursday.
He added that the Ministry of Primary Industries was
inspecting other facilities, while the company was also
conducting audits at plants.
"We do know what happened, but I do not know why so there
will be an investigation," he added. "It will not take months,
it will take weeks."
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, has come under
fire at home and abroad for dragging its feet in saying it sold
whey protein products that contained a bacteria which can cause
botulism - a potentially fatal food poisoning.