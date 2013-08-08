WELLINGTON Aug 8 Fonterra CEO Theo
Spierings on Thursday said that he had not seen a reduction in
the dairy exporter's customers since it was found to have
produced contaminated dairy ingredients, while acknowledging the
risk that its bottom line may take a hit in the future.
"The answer to that question is no," he said in response to
a reporter's query at a news conference regarding whether the
company has seen a reduction in orders since the announcement
that Fonterra had discovered it had exported tainted whey
protein powder nearly a week ago.
"Of course that discussion will come to the table, as we do
have contracts...but there have been no discussions on future
contracts or those kinds of things," Spierings said.
He added that Fonterra would make full disclosures on the
financial impact of the ensuing global food safety scare as
necessary.
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, has come under
fire at home and abroad for dragging its feet in saying it sold
whey protein products that contained a bacteria which can cause
botulism, a potentially fatal food poisoning.