By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Aug 7 New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra slashed its forecast payout to farmer suppliers by nearly 27 percent on Friday as a slump in global prices caused by oversupply and falling demand hit the country's major export earner.

Fonterra cut its forecast payout for the just-started production season to NZ$3.85 ($2.53) a kilo of milk solids from an initial forecast of NZ$5.25/kg given in May.

"We have confidence that prices will recover over the course of the season. However, it will be a tough season for our farmers," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement. The current production season ends June 2016.

The co-operative, which controls about a third of the global dairy trade, forecast an additional 40 to 50 NZ cents a share dividend from its commercial operations, which would take the total payout to NZ$4.25 to NZ$4.35.

It also said it would offer its shareholder-farmers an additional interest-free loan of 50 NZ cents a kilo to support incomes until prices improve. The loan, estimated to cost up to NZ$430 million in the first half of the season would be funded by savings from its cost cutting programme.

The measures helped lift the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund a 6.8 percent to a six-week high of NZ$4.98, before it closed at NZ$4.90. The New Zealand dollar, which is sensitive to dairy prices, also strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

"That will definitely be a boost to farmers' confidence and help with their cash flows," said ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penney.

Analysts had expected the company to cut its dividend to farmers to NZ$3.70 a kilo, well below the cost of production for many. Fonterra did not update its forecast payout of NZ$4.90 to NZ$5.00, including dividend, for the 2014/15 season.

Dairy prices have fallen close to 40 percent this year, and are down two-thirds on the record levels touched last year, as buying by China collapsed just as other producers ramped up production.

Fonterra cut its local milk volume forecast for this season by around 2 percent on last year, and said it already seeing farmers reduce stock to lower costs.

Dairy produce accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings, and the fall in prices has knocked an estimated NZ$7 billion hole in the agricultural based economy.

Fonterra is axing more than 500 jobs and promising further redundancies as it restructures to cut overheads, and said it expected to reduce capital spending by NZ$500-NZ$600 million next year.

($1 = 1.5242 New Zealand dollars)