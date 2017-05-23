UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON May 24 New Zealand dairy giant on Fonterra on Thursday lifted its forecast payout to farmers for the 2016/2017 season by NZ$0.15 to NZ$6.15 per kilogram on rising global dairy prices.
The company said in a statement to the stock exchange that it was forecasting a Farmgate Milk Price of NZ$6.50 per kilogram for the 2018 season.
Fonterra held steady its target dividend in 2017 of NZ$0.40 per share. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources