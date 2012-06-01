WELLINGTON May 31 New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, on Friday pressed on with its plans to set up a fund to tap outside investment, but scaled back its size to placate critics and ensure farmer shareholders keep control of the cooperative.

Fonterra said it was expecting strong support for a planned scheme, which will allow farmers to trade shares amongst themselves and set up an associated fund to outside investors to buy non-voting shares in return for dividends.

The plan, which was originally proposed and overwhelmingly supported in 2010, aims to free up capital in Fonterra, which it will use to expand its global operation, where it now controls around a third of the world's dairy trade.

Fonterra said the revamped plan should answer concerns that the scheme is the start of farmer shareholders losing total control of the co-operative.

Chairman Henry Van der Heyden said he wanted at least a 75 percent vote to approve the scheme.

"I want a mandate that will unify the Co-operative around this proposed evolution in our capital structure," he said.

Fonterra's 10,500 shareholders will vote on the final proposals on June 25.

The number of Fonterra shares that would form the basis for the proposed investment fund has been reduced to no more than 20 percent of its equity, currently worth around NZ$1.3 billion ($977 million) from the original 25 percent.

Van der Heyden said in reality the fund, which would be listed on the NZ stock exchange, would be smaller.

"While we intend to operate the fund at a size of 7-12 percent of total Fonterra shares on issue, we do need breathing room to take account of seasonal changes in milk volume," he said.

EXPANSION PLANS

Fonterra wants the farmer share trading market, and outside fund, to take the financial pressure off its balance sheet and free up cash to fund plans to capitalise on growing demand for dairy products in developing economies in Latin America, Asia, and China in particular.

At the moment, Fonterra must buy and sell shares when farmers scale up or down milk production, and leave or join the co-op.

In good times, such as the past three years of booming production and prices, any outflows are offset by farmers buying shares to join the co-op or stepping up their supply.

But as recently as 2007/08, Fonterra's balance sheet took a NZ$600 million hit as the burden of farmers leaving the industry was exacerbated by a mass redemption of shares as drought hit production.

Future expansion plans could be put on hold as Fonterra's current share structure can put the company at risk of straining its balance sheet.

Earlier this week, Fonterra announced it had struck an agreement with Netherlands-based A-Ware Food Group to operate a cheese and dairy ingredients factory. In past months, it also announced it would expand its dairy farms in China, and build a packing plant in Indonesia.

($1 = 1.3308 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)