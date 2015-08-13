WELLINGTON Aug 13 Ratings agency Standard and Poor's put New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Ltd on a negative credit watch on Thursday citing concerns about the impact of a slump in global prices on the co-operative's finances.

"The CreditWatch placement reflects our concerns regarding potential weakness in Fonterra's key financial metrics given its high debt levels at a low point in the global price cycle," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw in a statement.

S&P rates Fonterra's long-term debt at A and short-term debt at A-1.

Last week, Fonterra slashed its forecast payout to its suppliers by 27 percent to NZ$3.85 a kilo of milk solids because of a 40 percent slide in prices and reduced demand.

