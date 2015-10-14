(Updates with Fonterra reaction)

WELLINGTON Oct 14 Standard & Poor's cut its ratings on Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Wednesday citing a weaker financial risk profile, prompting Fonterra to defend its recent investments saying they will position the firm well for the future.

S&P, which placed Fonterra on negative watch in August, lowered its long-term rating to 'A-' from 'A' and its short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1', and gave the new ratings a stable outlook.

Credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw said the company's peak capital expenditure and sizable debt-funded acquisition coincided with a high level of volatility in the global dairy market.

Fonterra paid $553 million for a near 20 percent stake in China's Beingmate Baby and Child Food Co. Ltd earlier this year, a move to get a foothold in China's fiercely competitive $20 billion infant formula market.

Fonterra's chief financial officer Lukas Paravicini was quick to defend the co-op's strategy: "We carefully planned our investment strategy by first reducing our gearing over a number of years to enable us to make higher levels of investment in key strategic opportunities," he said in a statement.

"These investments are making the co-operative stronger and positioning us well for the future," he said, adding planned investments in China would build the company's presence in its most strategic market.

S&P acknowledged the recent increase in global dairy prices, together with reducing capital expenditure, better flows of working capital, and likely transformation benefits should improve the group's financial risk profile in the next one to two years.

"However, we expect the group's financial risk profile to remain more consistent with the 'A-' rating in the next few years, particularly given the potential for further volatility in the global dairy market," the ratings agency said.

After rising steadily from 2008 to record highs in 2013, global dairy prices dropped to 12-year lows this year as slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products hit hard.

A recent rebound held out the hope that prices may have stabilised, but heightened worries about slower growth in China, New Zealand's top export market, mean the situation could turn around quickly.

There was little market reaction to the rating action. Fonterra Shareholders' Fund ended 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)