By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, March 25 Volatile global dairy prices drove a 16 percent slide in first-half profit at New Zealand dairy processor Fonterra, prompting the co-operative to shave its full-year dividend guidance as it struggles to capitalise on lower input costs.

Net profit after tax at the world's largest dairy exporter, whose products range from bulk milk powder to cheese slices, fell to NZ$183 million ($140.03 million), as last year's fall in global dairy prices pressured inventory margins.

Shares in Fonterra's sharetrading fund fell 5.7 percent to NZ$5.65, their lowest since January 2014, on concerns about the company's profitability as it expands aggressively to capitalise on a growing appetite for dairy products in China and emerging countries.

"Our half-year results are a snapshot of tough conditions in dairy with variable production, demand and pricing," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

DIVIDEND F'CAST CUT

Fonterra said it would pay an interim dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, while shaving its full-year dividend guidance to 20-30 NZ cents per share from 25-35 NZ cents.

"That will disappoint a lot of people, and dairy farmers in particular, given that every cent counts in this season," ANZ dairy economist Con Williams said.

Farmers are already struggling with a farmgate milk price of NZ$4.70 per kilogram of milk solids, the lowest in eight years and much lower than last year's record high payout.

Fonterra has been expanding with offshore acquisitions and supply and distribution agreements while boosting its domestic milk processing capacity, raising concerns about when these investment will translate into higher profits.

This year the company plans to spend NZ$1.6 billion as part of its strategy to move up the value chain from commodity ingredients like bulk milk powder to higher-value products like branded infant formula.

The co-op acknowledged the spending spree was coming during a year of paltry farmgate prices and dividends, and said the pace of capital expenditure would slow in the coming years.

"I don't believe that we need to fast-track capex (further). We have fast-tracked capex over the last 18 months ... so the whole infrastructure and food print is now available," Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings told Reuters.

While lower dairy prices have eased input costs, normalised earnings before interest and taxes fell 7 percent to NZ$376 million, as milk powder produced at record high dairy prices was sold when prices were falling.

The price of milk plunged 50 percent in 2014 due to falling demand from China, import bans in Russia and a global lift in production. Prices have clawed back 16 percent so far this year. ($1 = 1.3068 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Susan Thomas, Ralph Boulton and Stephen Coates)