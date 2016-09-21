WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Thursday reported a lift in its full year net profit despite challenges in global dairy markets.

The world's largest dairy exporter said net profit after tax was NZ$834 million ($612.91 million) in the year to July 31, up 65 percent on the year. Revenue was NZ$17.2 billion, down 9 percent.

"Our business strategy is serving us well. We are moving more milk into higher-returning consumer and foodservice products," said Chairman John Wilson in a release.

He noted, however: "Global milk prices remain at unrealistically low levels, but as the signs in the market improve, we are very strongly positioned to build on a good result in the year to come."

Global dairy prices are showing tentative signs of improvement, offering some relief to the beleaguered sector.

Until recently, dairy was the backbone of New Zealand's economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But dairy prices have dropped sharply from their record highs in 2013, due to China's economic slowdown and global oversupply. ($1 = 1.3607 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Janet Lawrence)