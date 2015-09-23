UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand dairy processor Fonterra on Thursday increased its milk price payout forecast and reported a 183 percent jump in full-year profit amidst plummeting global dairy prices.
The world's largest dairy exporter said net profit after tax was NZ$506 million in the year to July 31, compared with NZ$179 million a year ago, as lower milk prices reduced costs.
Fonterra lifted its farmgate milk payout forecast to NZ$4.60 per kilogram of milk solids from a previous forecast of NZ$3.85.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.