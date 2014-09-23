* NZ's Fonterra seen cutting milk payout to low NZ$5.00 region

* Co-op to announce annual results Wednesday, flags earnings cut

* Farmers face income cut, lower input costs may boost Fonterra

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand's Fonterra will likely slash its milk purchase price to a six-year low on Wednesday, reviving margins while dealing a blow to farmers and the economy of the world's largest dairy exporting nation.

Pent-up milk powder inventories in China, where demand has soared, and a rise in global supply have knocked world prices from last year's record highs, and there's little upside on the horizon with producers in Europe and the United States ramping up supply.

Economists expect Fonterra to cut its farmgate price forecast to the low NZ$5.00 ($4.05) region per kg of milk solids at its annual result announcement.

Fonterra has also flagged a 50 percent slide in earnings for the year ended July, when it paid its farmer shareholders record-high prices for milk and struggled to churn out higher-margin products during a bumper production season.

A downgraded price forecast from NZ$6.00 currently would reflect a 44 percent tumble in global dairy prices so far this year and represent a sharp fall from a record-high payout of about NZ$8.40 for the year ended July.

It would take the payout price to its lowest since 2008/09, while dipping below the 10-year average of about NZ$6.40.

"At NZ$5.00 there will be a few farmers who will be on the borderline of breaking even," said ASB rural economist Nathan Penny, who is expecting the price to be cut to NZ$5.30.

Such a fall would represent a NZ$5.4 billion blow to farmers' incomes from the previous season and roughly a 2 percent impact on nominal growth in the $180 billion economy.

Penny said a lower payout would force farmers to reduce capital expenditure while highly indebted operators might struggle to repay debts as interest rates rose. Some farmers are already curbing spending on large equipment such as tractors, he added.

"There's no question farmers will be impacted ... the flow-through in terms of spending is already starting to show in rural communities," Penny said.

IMPROVING MARGINS?

While Fonterra sees dairy prices recovering later this year, market participants are less hopeful, given that the United States and euro zone countries have been ramping up supply to stake their claim to the "white gold rush" in China, where imported infant formula commands a hefty premium.

A Russian ban on dairy imports in the face of tensions in Ukraine has resulted in a flood of supply, while geopolitical risks in the Middle East may curb demand in the region, limiting any price lift in the medium term.

While a lower payout could slow economic momentum in New Zealand after stellar growth seen in the past year, analysts say it may boost Fonterra's profitability if the largely wholesale supplier expands its presence in the branded and food services space, where it can earn fatter margins over bulk milk powder.

"Margins will get better in the downstream business and in the brands business as they are paying a lot less for ingredients being used for infant formula and other products," said Oyvinn Rimer, research analyst at Harbour Asset Management.

"If you talk to a farmer, they're probably going to feel some pain, but for an investor in the company's unit trust it could be a brighter prospect for them."

Fonterra is making headway in China's lucrative yet extremely competitive branded infant formula market, announcing last month that it was taking a stake in Chinese baby food and formula maker Beingmate Baby and Child Food Co. Ltd, which will distribute its Anmum infant formula line in China.

The tie-up is Fonterra's first since the company's involvement in a tainted infant formula scandal in 2008. (1 US dollar = 1.2329 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)