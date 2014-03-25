UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, March 26 New Zealand's Fonterra reported a 41 percent fall in first-half earnings on Wednesday as the company's margins were hit by higher costs, too much milk, and a lack of capacity to process higher-yielding products.
The co-operative, which controls about a third of global dairy exports, said normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to NZ$403 million ($344.81 million) for the six months to Jan. 31, compared with NZ$693 million a year ago.
It said net profit after tax fell 53 percent to NZ$217 million.
The company cut its interim dividend to 5 NZ cents per share compared with 16 cents last year, and reaffirmed it forecast to pay a full-year dividend of 10 cents per share.
In December, Fonterra warned that it expected full-year earnings to fall to around NZ$500 million-NZ$600 million from last year's NZ$1 billion. ($1 = 1.1688 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources