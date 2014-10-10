COLOMBO Oct 10 Sri Lanka has lifted a temporary
ban on the sale of some Anchor milk powder made by New
Zealand-based Fonterra after local tests showed it did
not cause illness in children, a government official said on
Friday.
The government last week halted the sale and distribution of
Anchor powder from three batches after some children who
consumed the product fell ill.
"The director general of health today said that the sample
tests have not found any negative reports and asked to release
the three batches held," Senerath Bandara, the secretary of Sri
Lanka's public health inspectors' association, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by David
Holmes)