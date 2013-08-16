COLOMBO Aug 16 A Sri Lankan court on Friday issued an order preventing the sale, distribution and advertising of all Fonterra milk products for two weeks, a lawyer who appeared on behalf of the petitioner said.

"An enjoining order was issued preventing Fonterra ... from whole selling, selling and distributing and or selling for agents of all brands of Fonterra products for a period of two weeks," Upul Jayasuriya, who appeared on behalf of National Health Services (Trade) Union, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)