WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand dairy giant
Fonterra Co-operative said on Friday it had suspended
operations in Sri Lanka because of an unstable situation in the
country.
Earlier this week Fonterra was banned by a Sri Lankan court
from selling products, and it is in a dispute with the country's
food safety authorities about the presence of a toxic
agricultural chemical in some products.
"The temporary suspension is the right thing to do. It is a
precautionary measure to ensure our 755 people working there are
safe. We have closed our plants and office in Sri Lanka, and
have asked our people to stay at home," said chief executive
Theo Spierings in a statement.
"Recent events, however, have made it difficult to maintain
day-to-day operations, and we need to get them resolved."