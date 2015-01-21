ROME, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Madagascar could lose its fight against a plague of locusts, potentially causing hunger for 13 million people, unless international agencies can find an extra $10.6 million for eradication efforts, a United Nations agency said on Wednesday.

The money is needed to complete a monitoring and spraying programme targeting the pests on the island in order to prevent a future hunger crisis, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.

A locust plague started spreading across Madagascar in 2012, prompting the FAO to initiate its programme, which involved surveying more than 30 million hectares, an area almost the size of Japan, and spraying which has kept the insects at bay in much of the country.

Locusts remain active in some regions, however, and could re-emerge if the spraying and monitoring efforts stop.

Money is needed to pay for pesticides, aerial surveillance and salaries for local workers on the front lines of the fight, said FAO Team Leader on locusts Annie Monard.

Even a brief interruption in the programme because of a funding shortfall could erase the progress that has been made, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"I don't know where the money will come from." The United Nations has appealed to member states, large foundations and other financial institutions to no avail, she said.

"The rural population will be the most vulnerable  there will be an immediate impact on crops if there is an outbreak," Monard said.

As much as 40 percent of crops in southern Madagascar, including staples like maize and cassava, are at risk from the locust crises in combination with the droughts and cyclones to which the island nation is prone, the FAO said. (Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)