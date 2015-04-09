By Carey Gillam
| April 9
April 9 U.S. consumer groups, scientists and
food companies are testing substances ranging from breakfast
cereal to breast milk for residues of the world's most widely
used herbicide on rising concerns over its possible links to
disease.
The focus is on glyphosate, the active ingredient in
Roundup. Testing has increased in the last two years, but
scientists say requests spiked after a World Health Organization
research unit said last month it was classifying glyphosate as
"probably carcinogenic to humans."
"The requests keep coming in," said Ben Winkler, laboratory
manager at Microbe Inotech Laboratories in St. Louis. The
commercial lab has received three to four requests a week to
test foods and other substances for glyphosate residues. In
prior years, it received only three to four requests annually,
according to its records.
"Some people want to stay out in front of this. Nobody knows
what it means yet, but a lot of people are testing," said
Winkler.
Microbe has handled recent requests for glyphosate residue
testing from small food companies, an advocacy group testing
baby formula and a group of doctors who want to test patients'
urine for glyphosate residues, said Winkler. The firms and
doctors do not want their identities published.
Abraxis LLC, a Warminster, Pennsylvania-based diagnostics
company, has also seen a "measurable increase" in glyphosate
testing, said Abraxis partner Dave Deardorff.
Monsanto Co, the maker of Roundup, on April 1 posted
a blog seeking to reassure consumers and others about glyphosate
residues.
"According to physicians and other food safety experts, the
mere presence of a chemical itself is not a human health hazard.
It is the amount, or dose, that matters," Monsanto senior
toxicologist Kimberly Hodge-Bell said in the blog. Trace amounts
are not unsafe, she stated.
Company spokeswoman Charla Lord said last week that further
questions could be directed to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
There are numerous studies that have determined glyphosate
to be safe, but several others have linked it to human health
ailments. Critics say they fear that glyphosate is so pervasive
in the environment that extended exposure even to trace amounts
can be harmful.
Tests by Abraxis found glyphosate residues in 41 of 69 honey
samples and in 10 of 28 soy sauces; Microbe tests detected
glyphosate in three of 18 breast milk samples and in six of 40
infant formula samples.
North Dakota State University agronomist Joel Ransom
reported to the U.S. Wheat Quality Council in February that
tests he ordered showed traces of glyphosate in several U.S. and
Canadian flour samples.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Dan
Grebler)