By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 16
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Jawbone, maker of
wireless headsets and wristbands, is pushing a new food-tracking
service it hopes will catch on with health-conscious
weight-watchers.
In a move to grow its share of the nascent wearables market,
the San Francisco-based company on Wednesday introduced new
features to its main wearable gadget, called Up.
Jawbone Up users can now log food, water and assess the
healthiness of foods, spokesman Andrew Rosenthal said. The app
also offers a list of restaurant menus and a food library,
making it easier for people to check calorie counts before
placing an order. Those with a specific health and fitness goal
in mind can use the app to track their progress.
The wristband also tracks metrics like steps taken and hours
slept.
"Now, we can track the calories you consume and burn," said
Rosenthal. The goal for the Jawbone system, he added, is to put
"all this data in context."
Jawbone competes with rivals like Fitbit, which accounted
for nearly half of the world's 2.7 million wearable band
shipments in the first quarter of 2014, according to research
firm Canalys.
Many industry executives expect Apple Inc to
release an iWatch replete with health and fitness-tracking
sensors.
Jawbone reportedly raised $250 million in venture funding
last February. In April of 2013, Yahoo chief executive Marissa
Mayer joined the company's board.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; editing by Andrew Hay)