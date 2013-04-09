LONDON, April 9 British supermarket chain Asda said on Tuesday very low levels of the horse pain-killing drug phenylbutazone, also known as bute, had been found in tins of corned beef in the first such case in Britain.

In a statement, Asda, the British arm of the U.S. retailing giant Wal-Mart, said Britain's Food Standards Agency had given assurance that the level of the drug, which is banned from entering the human food chain, posed a low risk to human health.