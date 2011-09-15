(Adds comment from company spokeswoman)

CHICAGO, Sept 15 Butterball LLC, the largest U.S. turkey producer, said it will shut its plant in Longmont, Colorado at the end of this year due to high feed and fuel costs.

The company, which operates six plants in the country, said feed-related costs, including corn and soymeal, rose by $65 million per year in the last five years.

The Colorado facility, which processes turkey for packaged sliced turkey, cooked deli breasts and hot dogs, employs 350 people, a company spokeswoman said. Butterball will provide career counseling and discuss job placement opportunities within the company with the affected employees, she said.

"After long and careful consideration, amid record high ingredient costs, our company has come to the conclusion that we must take these steps in order to improve our overall effectiveness," Rod Brenneman, president and chief executive of Butterball, said in a statement.

A surge in U.S. corn prices to an all-time high near $8 per bushel in June significantly raised operating costs in the livestock sector, affecting meat companies such as Pilgrim's Pride PPC.N and Smithfield Foods SFD.N.

Prices have since eased toward $7.

In July, chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride said its first-half feed costs increased by $400 million from a year earlier. As part of a plan to cut costs, the company said it would close its Dallas processing facility by late September, a change that would affect 1,000 employees. [ID:nN1E76S071]