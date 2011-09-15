(Adds comment from company spokeswoman)
CHICAGO, Sept 15 Butterball LLC, the largest
U.S. turkey producer, said it will shut its plant in Longmont,
Colorado at the end of this year due to high feed and fuel
costs.
The company, which operates six plants in the country, said
feed-related costs, including corn and soymeal, rose by $65
million per year in the last five years.
The Colorado facility, which processes turkey for packaged
sliced turkey, cooked deli breasts and hot dogs, employs 350
people, a company spokeswoman said. Butterball will provide
career counseling and discuss job placement opportunities
within the company with the affected employees, she said.
"After long and careful consideration, amid record high
ingredient costs, our company has come to the conclusion that
we must take these steps in order to improve our overall
effectiveness," Rod Brenneman, president and chief executive of
Butterball, said in a statement.
A surge in U.S. corn prices to an all-time high near $8 per
bushel in June significantly raised operating costs in the
livestock sector, affecting meat companies such as Pilgrim's
Pride PPC.N and Smithfield Foods SFD.N.
Prices have since eased toward $7.
In July, chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride said its
first-half feed costs increased by $400 million from a year
earlier. As part of a plan to cut costs, the company said it
would close its Dallas processing facility by late September, a
change that would affect 1,000 employees. [ID:nN1E76S071]
Last year, Smithfield sold its 49 percent stake in
Butterball to its joint venture partner Maxwell Farms LLC for
$175 million. Maxwell Farms then sold half of Butterball to
agriculture company Seaboard Corp (SEB.A). [ID:nN10251799]
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Dale Hudson)