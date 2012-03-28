BRIEF-Alj Regional Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Alj regional holdings, inc. Announces earnings for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
(Repeats to widen distribution; no change to headline or text)
March 28 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc. said on Thursday some of its customers have eliminated the use of finely textured beef in their meat products.
The company said it scaled back the production of finely textured beef due to a reduction in customer demand but has no immediate plans to halt production of the processed meat product.
A spokesperson for Cargill said the company does foresee higher prices for hamburger. (Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Alj regional holdings, inc. Announces earnings for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Nova reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Source exploration provides update on private placement financings