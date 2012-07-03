By Emily O'Donnell
LONDON, July 3 The cuisine of Vineet Bhatia
can't be found in any late-night curry stand on the streets of
London. The Michelin starred chef is known around the world for
updating traditional Indian food while maintaining its flavours.
Although Bhatia started his culinary career with Oberoi
Hotel group in India, he left for London in the early 1990s in
search of a place where he could develop his own ideas.
Bhatia has since become renowned, especially in Britain, for
revolutionising south Asian fare. With a focus on simple
ingredients artfully presented, Bhatia's name is attached to 12
restaurants around the world in luxury hotspots such as
Mauritius and Dubai.
Most recently, Bhatia is working to expand his restaurant
brand, "Rasoi," which means "kitchen" in Hindi. His work with
Rasoi in London and Geneva has earned Bhatia two Michelin stars.
Reuters caught up with the UK-based chef in between trips to
his hometown of Mumbai to talk about some misconceptions about
Indian food.
Q: What was your favorite dish growing up?
A: "I always had good food at home. There wasn't a dish I
liked more than any other because they were all cooked with a
lot of love and care. It was quite simple food - nothing
extravagant - but it was cooked passionately. That's true of
Indian culture in general."
Q: Why did you come to London?
A: "I wasn't growing as a chef in India. I wasn't allowed to
be creative and it became very frustrating as a chef because I
wasn't allowed to experiment. I had to cook the same food every
day and I couldn't handle it anymore."
Q: Indian food in the UK is usually greasy and really hot.
How did you cultivate the more modern type of cooking that
you've become known for in London?
A: "When I first came to London in '93, it was a tough
market and the mindset was very different. People were used to
having so-called 'curry' after a few beers at the pub. When I
first started cooking in the UK, many people said that my food
wasn't really Indian, that it needed tons of oil. That's not
true because it's not the way you eat back in India.
If you go to India and ask for a curry, you'd get laughed
at. They'd ask you, 'What kind of curry do you want?' because
there are so many different types of curry. Luckily, when we
opened our first restaurant in the UK, we received a lot of good
press, showcasing what we were doing in the right manner. It was
our goal to make things better that's what we've done."
Q: Some chefs have rules that they stick to in the kitchen;
some don't use more than five ingredients in a dish, for
example. Do you have any guidelines that you abide by?
A: "I don't have any specific rules, but I don't like when
things get too complicated. When you buy a high quality product,
as we do, you don't have to do much to it. It's better to give
it a light seasoning and let it speak for itself.
If I have, for example, a piece of lamb chop, I don't need
to douse it in 20 different marsalas because the flavor of the
lamb is so good on its own. I try to add spices to announce the
flavor instead of camouflage it.
In the kitchen, we try to cut it down to maybe three or four
spices in a given recipe and minimize the amount of components
when plating the dish. We have a creative presentation, but we
try not to do things over-the-top."
Q: Because you have so many outlets around the world, how do
you alter the menu depending on the location?
A: "We always look at the local products first. Obviously,
there are certain things we import to get the best combinations.
For example, at Rasoi in Chelsea (London), we feature a tandoori
Scottish salmon because if I used a local fish in India, it
wouldn't match the same flavor. So, yes there are certain things
we import, but it's only about 10 percent. The rest is produced
locally."
Buying locally helps our menu to be more seasonal, as
wellWe cater to our guests and keep as fresh as possible."
Q: How have people responded to the idea that wines can be
paired with Indian cuisine?
A: "Our food is subtle. It's not in your face, so it goes
perfectly with wine. The ideal combination is one of my dishes
paired with champagne because it's got a light fizz and works
well with the flavors that we offer.
Beer is gassy and heavy; it fills you up and makes you feel
bloated after the meal, whereas a wine or champagne is much more
elegant and refined. We sell a lot of wine in our restaurants.
In fact, we don't even list beer on the menu, though we have it
in stock if someone asks for it, but we don't actively promote
it."
Q: Your book "Rasoi: New Indian Kitchen" allows people to
recreate some of your signature dishes in their own homes. Which
is your favorite recipe from the book?
A: "They're all good. It's difficult to choose because the
recipes were all built up over a number of years, but I am very
passionate about fish and shellfish, so anything featuring
lobster is probably high on my list."
Stir-fried Rice
(Yields three servings)
500 mL boiled white rice
2 cooked chicken breasts (chopped into bite-size pieces)
1 fresh tomato (chopped)
100 mL chopped onion
50 mL Green chili
Cumin seeds
Chopped garlic
Coriander
Mint
Ginger
Salt
Put a dash of oil in a pan, add chopped onions, green chili,
cumin seeds, chopped garlic, ginger and salt to taste.
Add cooked chicken to rice. Throw in the fresh tomato, coriander
and mint to taste. Lightly toss it together to make a fragrant
and flurry stir-fried rice dinner.
