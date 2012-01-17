NEW YORK Jan 17 Self-described "roundish women
of a certain age," Marilynn and Sheila Brass, also known as the
Brass Sisters, like to say they are home chefs 114 years of
baking experience between them.
They are also inveterate collectors and discoverers of
cookbooks, including the handcrafted kind held together by pins
and long ago shoved in a forgotten drawer.
About 10 years ago the sisters began testing the recipes
they trolled attics, flea markets and yard sales to find.
Their cookbook, "Heirloom Baking with the Brass Sisters,"
which gathers 150 of their favorites, is the result.
The sisters, who share a house in Cambridge, Massachusetts,
talked to Reuters about finishing each other's sentences,
testing recipes without a dishwasher and researching the
meaning of "enough cinnamon to cover a tuppence."
Q: Why did you write this book?
A: "We're sort of forensic cookbook authors. We collect
culinary antiques. We've collected 6500 cookbooks, some dating
back to 1600's, many from yard sales, or attics, where there
was often a box of cookbooks, or handwritten recipes held
together with safety pins or nails. We began to wonder what
these recipes would taste like so we started testing them."
Q: What did you learn about the women behind these recipes?
A: "They ranged from society women in Philadelphia, to
maids and housekeepers. Women would annotate the recipes.
Someone would write, 'She worked as a maid.' But both socialite
and cook would have been forgotten if someone hadn't done this
book."
Q: What were the challenges in re-creating such old
recipes?
A: "It was mostly the archaic language. When they said
'rinse the butter' that was the way they used to churn butter
and preserve it with salt. We knew sweet butter might taste
different. But we also kept trying it. Some recipes we made 10
times ... We had to find out how much a gill was, 4 ounces (118
ml), or what people meant when they said 'a suspicion of
ginger' or 'enough cinnamon to cover a tuppence.
'We went online and to our own research library to find
out the equivalent ... But the biggest challenge was the word
'cup'. A cup of flour, we thought, was a cup of flour, but was
it a coffee cup or a tea cup? And often people meant their own
tea cup, that they passed on down the family. So we had to keep
trying and figuring it out."
Q: How did you learn to cook and bake?
A: "Our mother was a fabulous, self-taught cook and baker.
As soon as our noses reached the level of kitchen table, she
would take us into the kitchen and show us how. We had our own
child-sized tools, and if she made a blueberry pie, we'd make
turnovers with the extra dough. She gave us that heritage, that
when you entered the kitchen, that's where you were most
creative, the most giving. We still remember that old
cast-iron stove with the green enamel."
Q: How do you two divide the labor?
A: "We both bake and we both cook. When we both go into the
kitchen, we don't care who does what. We have fun. For some
people going into the kitchen is such a challenge and it
shouldn't be. We tested all our recipes without a dishwasher.
No one tested for us. We now have a dishwasher and we're
thrilled."
Q: Do you have any advice for aspiring bakers?
A: "We encourage people to do a gentle interrogation of the
elders at gatherings to get those stories and get those
recipes."
Winnie McCarthy's Irish Bread
3 cups (450 g) flour
1/4 cup (55 g) sugar
4 teaspoons (30 g) baking powder
2 cups (475 ml) milk
2 eggs
1 tablespoon vegetable shortening
1/2 cup (85 g) raisins
1/2 cup (75 g) currants
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1. Set the oven rack in the middle position. Preheat the
oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsuis). Cut a wax
paper liner to fit the bottom of a 9-inch (23 cm) cake pan.
Coat the pan with vegetable spray, insert the liner and spray
again to coat the liner.
2. Sift together flour, sugar and baking powder into the
bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add
milk gradually, beating to combine. Add eggs, one at a time,
and shortening. Fold in raisins and currants.
3. Mix batter twice with folding motion before turning out
into pan. Brush top of loaf with melted butter. Bake 55 to 60
minutes, or until top of loaf is crisp and golden brown and a
tester inserted into loaf comes out clean. Cool in pan on
rack. Store loosely wrapped in wax paper at room temperature.