NEW YORK Feb 28 Award-winning cookbook
author Crescent Dragonwagon knows a lot about beans -- all kinds
of beans, and how to use them to create everything from soups
and salads to stews and curries and even cookies and ice cream.
Her latest cookbook, "Bean by Bean," contains 175 recipes
for meat and vegetarian meals, as well as the basics about
different beans and their origins, and selecting, preparing,
cooking and storing them.
The 59-year-old author and former restaurant owner spoke to
Reuters about her passion for beans, their appeal and healthy
benefits -- and how to avoid an embarrassing side effect of
eating them.
Q: Why did you write a cookbook about beans?
A: "First of all there are thousands of varieties of beans.
Second of all you can eat them at every phase of their
lifecycle. Third of all they are the only plant that actually
enriches the soil by growing as opposed to depleting it. They
put nitrogen back in the soil, so they enrich the soil ... In
these straightened financial times beans are the food of the 99
percent and they would be the food of the one percent if they
knew what was good for them. They are healthy. They are
inexpensive and they are absolutely like the perfect canvas for
any picture you want to paint with them from sweet to tart to
creamy to smooth to texture to spicy."
Q: How did you learn so much about beans?
A: "I tend to be a person who when I get interested in
something I get obsessed by it ... What happens to me is that I
will fall in love with a particular ingredient, or a particular
dish ... Once I make the decision that something has intrigued
me enough to draw me in there is no end to it."
Q: Beans are a popular and staple food in many countries but
not as popular in others, why is that?
A: "They may not be the first thing that comes to mind in
America because we are so used to eating meat heavily but there
is more and more interest in them from the health standpoint,
from the cost standpoint, from the environmental footprint
standpoint, and also because of the movement for the farmers'
market and connecting with the food."
Q: Are you hoping to enlighten people about beans and
elevate them to a higher culinary status?
A: "I didn't set out to do that. I just think there is so
much inherent goodness (in beans) .... I am going to let the
beans do it for themselves."
Q: Beans can cause unwanted effects in some people. How do
you deal with that?
A: "It's pretty simple. There is a water soluble sugar that
is in beans called oligosaccharides and they are indigestible by
human beings. They ferment during the digestion process and
hence you have gas. The more water you soak your beans in, the
fewer oligosaccharides you have, and if you soak them in water a
couple of times you can really mitigate it. That is not the only
factor, some beans have more oligosaccharides than others."
Q: Are there any secrets to cooking with beans?
A: "First of all you want to do the soaking with almost all
of the larger beans because that will take care of the gas and
second of all ... they want to be seasoned and flavored."
Elsie's Cuban Black Bean Soup (serves 6 to 8)
2 cups of black beans, picked over, rinsed and soaked
overnight
2 1/2 quarts (10 cups) of well-flavored vegetable stock or
water
2 bay leaves
1 fresh jalapeno pepper, stemmed, seeded and removed for
mildness, or left in for heat, chopped
1/4 to 1/2 cup of extra-virgin olive oil
3 large onions chopped
2 green peppers, stemmed, seeded, and coarsely chopped
4 to 6 cloves garlic, finely minced
Salt
2 cups cooked long-grain white rice, for serving
1 red onion, finely chopped, for serving
Drain and rinse the beans and place them in a large, heavy
soup pot with the stock. Bring to a boil, turn down the heat to
simmer and drop in the bay leaves and jalapeno. Cover tightly
and cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 1
1/2 to 2 hours.
Toward the end of this period, heat the oil in a large,
heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and saute,
stirring, until they begin to become translucent, about 3
minutes. Add the green peppers and continue sauteing for another
3 minutes, then stir in the garlic and cook for another minute.
Turn off the heat.
When the beans are tender, stir in the onion mixture, add
salt to taste, and simmer, slowly, uncovered, to let the flavors
meld, at least 20 minutes and longer if you like. Discard the
bay leaves and jalapeno.
Place some rice and a good sprinkling of red onion into the
center of each bowl and ladle the soup over the top.
