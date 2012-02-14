NEW YORK Feb 14 Chef, restaurateur and
master of Belgian cuisine Robert Wiedmaier likes to say he found
his calling as a young man and never deviated from it.
"It's my entire life," said Wiedmaier, "I'm very passionate
about what I do. I was a pot washer and I cooked and cooked and
cooked until I got my own place."
Raised in Germany and educated at the Culinary School of
Horca in the Netherlands, Wiedmaier came to the United States in
the mid-1980s.
He now has five restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area and
this he will soon open an extension of his signature gastro-pub,
the Mussel Bar, at the Revel resort in Atlantic City, New
Jersey.
Wiedmaier spoke to Reuters about how to ensure fresh
shellfish, the superiority of Belgian cuisine and his passion
for casual fine dining with a Flemish flair.
Q: Why Belgian cuisine?
A: "My father was born in Antwerp. My origins are
half-Belgium. I lived there, worked there, went to culinary
school in the Netherlands. I ended up working in French
restaurants so I took my Flemish heritage and added a French
flair to it."
Q: Do you think most Americans think of Belgium food as
merely mussels and fries?
A: "Yes, just as most Europeans think of American food as
burgers and coke. Belgians definitely eat a lot of mussels and
fries but they have probably some of the best food in the world.
Any true gourmand can tell you that you get better food in
Belgium than you do in France."
Q: Any true Belgian?
A: "No. Any true, honest Frenchman will tell you that."
Q: What makes it so wonderful?
A: "The Belgians pride themselves on being the best at
cooking. Their kitchens are immaculate, the agriculture is
unbelievable. They just push themselves hard to be really,
really good."
Q: What would surprise people about Belgian cuisine?
A: "The Flemish aspects of Belgian cuisine are a little more
like peasant cooking, with a lot of purees, a lot of seafood
from the North Sea, including, obviously, mussels. But different
cultures, like the former Belgian Congo, have influenced it,
too, with a lot of spices."
Q: Is it true one should only eat mussels during months with
an "r" in them?
A: "No. That's a fallacy. I buy mussels from all over the
country. But, as with sushi, you want to make sure you always
go to a busy mussel restaurant ... One bad mussel in a pot can
make them all bad because you'll smell it all the time you're
eating it ... Shell fish will announce themselves and tell you
'I'm bad,' if you've got a nose."
Q: Which ingredients are always in the kitchens of your
restaurants?
A: "Great stocks. We always have great lamb, chicken, veal
stocks. We take the carcass of the butchered animal and make
stock out of it, which is then made into sauce. I'm all about
the sauce. You can't be a great saucier unless you have the
bones of the animal.
"If you walk into my kitchen you'll see whole lamb, whole
pigs. If you're not doing that kind of work you're missing out
on the passionate soul of cooking."
Q: You already have five restaurants in the Washington, D.C.
Metro area. Why open the sixth in Atlantic City?
A: "It's a different frontier, because we've never gone into
a big resort before. But it's going to be a lot of fun. We'll
have classics: mussels, French fries, all the different
mayonnaises and tarte flambée, which are basically pizzas with
different ingredients ... My first mussel bar in Bethesda,
(Maryland) was modeled after this place called The Trash Can, an
adult after-work hang out. Atlantic City will be that on
steroids."
Classic Mussels Garlic, Shallot, Vermouth
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced shallot
1 pound Penn Cove mussels, cleaned and de-bearded, in the
shell
1 cup dry vermouth
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley
To a pot or heavy pan over medium heat, add the butter.
Sweat the garlic and shallot until translucent, about 45-60
seconds. Add the mussels and vermouth, and cover the pot. When
the mussels are almost open, about 90 seconds or 2 minutes, add
the heavy cream and cover the pot. Once all of the mussels are
open, about 2 more minutes, sprinkle parsley over top and serve.
Cooked mussels can be eaten directly from the pot or pan or
transferred to a wide rim soup bowl. Keep covered until just
prior to eating as they cool quickly.
(Reporting by Dorene Internicola; editing by Patricia Reaney)