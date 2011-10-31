* Old, not modern, methods help farmers cope with climate
change
* Policy has largely overlooked traditional practices
LONDON Oct 31 Traditional agriculture methods
could help protect food supplies and make agriculture more
resilient to the effects of climate change, a report by the
UK-based International Institute for Environment and Development
(IIED) said on Monday.
Traditional knowledge, rather than modern methods, has
helped indigenous people in countries like China, Kenya and
Bolivia to cope with extreme weather and environmental change,
the report said.
"Policies, subsidies, research and intellectual property
rights promote a few modern commercial varieties and intensive
agriculture at the expense of traditional crops and practices,"
said Krystyna Swiderska, senior researcher at the IIED and lead
author of the study.
"This is perverse as it forces countries and communities to
depend on an ever decreasing variety of crops and threatens with
extinction the knowledge and biological diversity that form the
foundations of resilience."
Traditional methods include using local plants to control
pests, choosing crop varieties which tolerate extreme conditions
such as droughts and floods and planting a variety of crops to
hedge bets against uncertain futures.
Policymakers agree that agriculture needs to be adapted to
cope with rising temperatures, variable rainfall and extreme
weather events to ensure future food security.
However, government policies have largely overlooked
long-established agricultural practices in favour of
intensifying production through modern methods, the report said.
Next month, governments will meet at a U.N. climate summit
in Durban, South Africa, to work on securing a deal to cut
greenhouse gas emissions and climate aid for developing
countries.
"They must have traditional knowledge firmly in their sights
and begin discussing how to reform intellectual property rights
in agriculture as a main concern," the report said.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)