TORONTO, Aug 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global food
shortages will become three times more likely as a result of
climate change and the international community needs to be ready
to respond to price shocks to prevent civil unrest, a joint
U.S.-British taskforce warned on Friday.
Rather than being a once-a-century event, severe production
shocks, including food shortages, price spikes and market
volatility, are likely to occur every 30 years by 2040, said the
Taskforce on Extreme Weather and Global Food System Resilience.
With the world's population set to rise to 9 billion by 2050
from 7.3 billion today, food production will need to increase by
more than 60 percent and climate-linked market disruptions could
lead to civil unrest, the report said.
"The climate is changing and weather records are being
broken all the time," said David King, the UK foreign minister's
Special Representative for Climate Change, in the report.
"The risks of an event are growing, and it could be
unprecedented in scale and extent."
Globalization and new technologies have made the world's
food system more efficient but it has also become less resilient
to risks, said King.
Some of the major risks include a rapid rise in oil prices
fuelling food costs, reduced export capacity in Brazil, the
United States or the Black Sea region due to infrastructure
weakness, and the possible depreciation of the U.S. dollar
causing prices for dollar-listed commodities to spike.
Global food production is likely to be most impacted by
extreme weather events in North and South America and Asia which
produce most of the world's four major crops - maize, soybean,
wheat and rice.
But such shocks in production or price hikes are likely to
hit some of the world's poorest nations hardest such as import
dependent countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the report said.
"In fragile political contexts where household food
insecurity is high, civil unrest might spill over into violence
or conflict," the report said.
"The Middle East and North Africa region is of particular
systemic concern, given its exposure to international price
volatility and risk of instability, its vulnerability
to import disruption and the potential for interruption of
energy exports."
To ease the pain of increasingly likely shocks, the report
urged countries not to impose export restrictions in the event
of wild weather, as Russia did following a poor harvest in 2010.
The researchers said agriculture itself needs to change to
respond to global warming as international demand is already
growing faster than agricultural yields and climate change will
put further pressure on production.
"Increases in productivity, sustainability and resilience to
climate change are required. This will require significant
investment from the public and private sectors, as well as new
cross-sector collaborations," the report said.
