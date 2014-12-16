ROME, Dec 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scientists
should "re-wild" food crops by inserting lost genetic properties
of ancient, edible plants in order to boost agricultural output
for a growing population, a new study said.
Important properties of wild plants, including varieties of
wheat and rice, have been unintentionally lost during thousands
of years of breeding.
When humans first domesticated wheat around 7500 BC, farmers
chose to use seeds based on a few selected traits, particularly
their yields.
But such decisions, made by generations of farmers, could
have weakened the resilience of crops in the face new challenges
such as global warming, according to the study published on
Tuesday in the journal Trends in Plant Science.
"We estimate that all crops would benefit from re-wilding,"
Michael Broberg Palmgren, a scientist at the University of
Copenhagen and one of the study's authors, wrote in an email.
Re-wilded crops could become more drought tolerant, more
resistant to cold, diseases and pests and more efficient in
accessing soil nutrients, Palmgren wrote.
The scientists suggest using biotechnology to re-insert
desired genes from wild varieties of popular crops into widely
consumed strains in order to improve food security.
The plan is less controversial than other Genetically
Modified Organisms (GMOs) as it does not involve the transfer of
genes between unrelated organisms, Palmgren said.
Scientists are unsure how much more food could be produced
if farmers follows their advice.
But they say that current problems such as climate change,
population growth and soil degradation add to the urgency of
harnessing the potential of ancient genetic material.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)