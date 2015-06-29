SINGAPORE, June 29 (IFR) - State-owned Food Corporation of India is likely to leave the rupee corporate bond market and opt for a placement of a 400 billion rupee (US$6.3 billion) note to Life Insurance Corp of India.

As the jumbo bond, at a maturity of up to 10 years, will carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Indian Government, it will have a local rating of AAA (SO).

FCI has decided to dump the private placement to less than 49 investors in favour of a direct trade with LIC because it is getting a better price from the state insurer.

"It's a win-win situation for the government. The money gets shifted from one pocket to another, while ticking all the boxes," said a DCM banker with knowledge the issue.

FCI was last in the market in March 2014, when it raised INR80bn through a state-guaranteed bond print of eight years at a yield of 9.95% per annum. At the time, it was the largest state-guaranteed bond in the Indian market and was also traded in healthy volumes in the secondary.

The company is also keen to complete the 400 billion rupee offering in one tranche, though LIC has proposed to doing it in three to four tranches, according to sources.

FCI, responsible for the food security of India, tried accessing the market late in 2014 with another 80 billion rupee bond, but cancelled the issue after finding the price bids too high for its liking, according to sources.

The latest notes are likely to pay 50bp over the corresponding 10-year government bond yield. On Friday, the 10-year government benchmark ended at 7.85%, though it now hovers at around 7.89%.

DCM bankers said FCI was offered 75bp to 80bp over the G-sec for the potential offering in the private-placement market.

"Even if the bond yields move higher because of the Greek issue, the government is comfortably placed to dictate the spread as both the seller and the buyer are state owned", said another DCM banker tracking the deal.

The issue is also likely to be structured to benefit FCI. Nearly 10% of the bonds will be redeemed each year and FCI will pay the annual redemption to the insurer through the food subsidy it will receive from the central government.

Besides the fact that the bond market will miss out on such a big offering, DCM bankers are also worrying about a few arrangers getting the credit for the jumbo issue.

At least two arrangers are said to be working closely with FCI to prepare the information memorandum and may end-up getting credit for the deal, sources say. If that happens, the duo will be catapulted up the bond league table.

The issue is said to be in the final stages of execution. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)