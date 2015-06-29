SINGAPORE, June 29 (IFR) - State-owned Food Corporation of
India is likely to leave the rupee corporate bond
market and opt for a placement of a 400 billion rupee (US$6.3
billion) note to Life Insurance Corp of India.
As the jumbo bond, at a maturity of up to 10 years, will
carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Indian
Government, it will have a local rating of AAA (SO).
FCI has decided to dump the private placement to less than
49 investors in favour of a direct trade with LIC because it is
getting a better price from the state insurer.
"It's a win-win situation for the government. The money gets
shifted from one pocket to another, while ticking all the
boxes," said a DCM banker with knowledge the issue.
FCI was last in the market in March 2014, when it raised
INR80bn through a state-guaranteed bond print of eight years at
a yield of 9.95% per annum. At the time, it was the largest
state-guaranteed bond in the Indian market and was also traded
in healthy volumes in the secondary.
The company is also keen to complete the 400 billion rupee
offering in one tranche, though LIC has proposed to doing it in
three to four tranches, according to sources.
FCI, responsible for the food security of India, tried
accessing the market late in 2014 with another 80 billion rupee
bond, but cancelled the issue after finding the price bids too
high for its liking, according to sources.
The latest notes are likely to pay 50bp over the
corresponding 10-year government bond yield. On Friday, the
10-year government benchmark ended at 7.85%, though it now
hovers at around 7.89%.
DCM bankers said FCI was offered 75bp to 80bp over the G-sec
for the potential offering in the private-placement market.
"Even if the bond yields move higher because of the Greek
issue, the government is comfortably placed to dictate the
spread as both the seller and the buyer are state owned", said
another DCM banker tracking the deal.
The issue is also likely to be structured to benefit FCI.
Nearly 10% of the bonds will be redeemed each year and FCI will
pay the annual redemption to the insurer through the food
subsidy it will receive from the central government.
Besides the fact that the bond market will miss out on such
a big offering, DCM bankers are also worrying about a few
arrangers getting the credit for the jumbo issue.
At least two arrangers are said to be working closely with
FCI to prepare the information memorandum and may end-up getting
credit for the deal, sources say. If that happens, the duo will
be catapulted up the bond league table.
The issue is said to be in the final stages of execution.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)