NEW YORK Jan 14 The Netherlands nudged past
France and Switzerland as the country with the most nutritious,
plentiful and healthy food, while the United States and Japan
failed to make it into the top 20, a new ranking released by
Oxfam on Tuesday showed.
Chad came in last on the list of 125 nations, behind
Ethiopia and Angola, in the food index from the international
relief and development organization.
"The Netherlands have created a good market that enables
people to get enough to eat. Prices are relatively low and
stable and the type of food people are eating is balanced,"
Deborah Hardoon, a senior researcher at Oxfam who compiled the
results, said in an interview.
"They've got the fundamentals right and in a way that is
better than most other countries all over the world."
Oxfam ranked the nations on the availability, quality and
affordability of food and dietary health. It also looked at the
percentage of underweight children, food diversity and access to
clean water, as well as negative health outcomes such as obesity
and diabetes.
European countries dominated the top of the ranking but
Australia squeezed into the top 12, tying with Ireland, Italy,
Portugal and Luxembourg at No. 8.
The United Kingdom failed to make the top 10, tying for the
13th spot, because of the volatility of its food prices compared
to other goods, which Oxfam said is on a level with Peru (51),
Malta (33) and Kyrgyzstan (65).
African nations, along with Laos (112), Bangladesh (102),
Pakistan (97) and India (97), were predominant in the bottom 30
countries.
Although the United States has the most affordable and good
quality food, high levels of obesity and diabetes pushed the
nation into 21st place in the ranking, tying with Japan, which
scored poorly on the relative price of food compared to other
goods.
The Netherlands got top marks for its low food prices and
diabetes levels, while Chad had the worst score for the cost of
food in the country and the number of underweight children - 34
percent. The only countries where food is more expensive are
Guinea and the Gambia, which were both at the lower end of the
ranking.
Burundi (119), Yemen (121), Madagascar (122) and India have
the worst rates of nutrition and the most underweight children,
according to Oxfam.
PEOPLE GOING HUNGRY
Oxfam said the latest figures show 840 million people go
hungry every day, despite there being enough food for the
hungry. It called for changes in the way food is produced and
distributed around the world.
The causes of hunger, it added, include a lack of investment
in infrastructure in developing nations and in small-scale
agriculture, security, prohibitive trading agreements, biofuel
targets that divert crops from food to fuel and the impact of
climate change.
Research suggests that climate change could raise the number
of people at risk of hunger by 20 to 50 percent by 2050,
according to the group.
"This index quite clearly indicates that despite the fact of
there being enough food in the world we are still not able to
feed everybody in all the countries around the world," said
Hardoon.
"If we had a more equal distribution of wealth and
resources, and particularly food, this wouldn't be a problem,"
she added.
Oxfam compiled the data between October and December 2013
using the latest information from the World Health Organization,
the Food and Agriculture Foundation, the International Labour
Organization and other international organizations.
The index provides a snapshot based on the relative
differences in various countries based on the number of factors.
But Hardoon said it is not the comprehensive picture of any one
nation.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Cynthia Osterman)