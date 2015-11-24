By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Deliveroo has raised another
$100 million in venture financing, its third investment round
this year, as it rapidly seeks to expand its high-end restaurant
takeaway order business to Asia, the company said on Tuesday.
London-based Deliveroo is looking to distinguish itself in
the crowded market for online food delivery services, globally
one of the hottest markets for start-up investment with dozens
of funding rounds this year.
The company offers local food delivery services for sit-down
restaurants which don't typically offer takeaway options
themselves. Orders carry a fixed fee of 2.50 pounds per order
and it promises 30-minute wait times. Establishments served
range from Michelin-starred restaurants to high street eateries.
Its closest competitors range from Just-Eat which
listed in London last year, Delivery Hero and Rocket Internet's
Global Online Takeaway Group, both of Germany. All
focus on the mass market takeaway business, unlike Deliveroo.
The latest round of $100 million was led by DST Global, the
investment vehicle of Silicon Valley-based Russian Internet
financier Yuri Milner who backed Facebook, Twitter and Alibaba,
and emerging markets e-commerce investor Greenoaks Capital, it
said. Shu declined to comment on the valuation of the latest
funding round.
Founded two years ago and active in eight European markets
so far, Deliveroo is opening up in five major cities in
Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore this week.
"What we look for is population density, affluence and
restaurant supply," said Co-founder and Chief Executive William
Shu, a former Morgan Stanley banker turned entrepreneur, of
criteria used to enter new cities.
The company, which only entered Brighton, its second city in
Britain in January, has now expanded rapidly into 30 UK cities.
Globally, it works with more than 5,000 restaurants so far, Shu
said.
The company, with 300 employees, relies on a network of
2,500 Deliveroo-jacketed contractors to transport meal orders
via car or bicycle.
Deliveroo also took $70 million in July and $25 million and
in January. Existing investors Accel, Index Ventures and
Hummingbird Ventures joined the new, so-called Series D round.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Dominic Evans)