ROME, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Campaign groups
and the biotech industry are digging in for a new round of
conflict, following the European Union's decision to allow
member states to set their own rules on growing genetically
modified organisms.
Environmentalists who favour a GMO ban say the crops have
not been properly tested - posing health risks for consumers and
giving a small group of corporations too much control over food
supplies. The biotech industry says farmers should be free to
grow whatever crops they want, and GMOs are a safe way to boost
food production and feed the planet's growing population.
Since the European Parliament vote on Jan. 13, neither
industry nor campaigners have claimed victory.
Under planned legislation, expected to be finalised in
March, member states would not be able to block GMOs with
domestic health or environmental regulations.
Instead, countries that oppose cultivation can negotiate
with companies individually, to ask them not to market the
products on their territory. States would also be able to block
GMOs under town planning and other rules.
Brandon Mitchener, a spokesman for Monsanto, the world's
largest seed company and a big producer of genetically altered
crops, said the EU decision was misguided.
It would allow "some member states to torpedo a proven, safe
technology for helping farmers produce more with less even as
U.S. farmers are setting new records with the same technology",
he said in an email.
But the proposed legislation does not satisfy environmental
campaigners either.
"The main problem we have with this law is it prevents
member states from using environmental concerns to justify their
bans," Marco Contiero, a spokesman for Greenpeace, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
FIGHT SHIFTS TO MEMBER STATES
Widely-grown in the Americas and Asia, GM crops in Europe
have divided opinion. Many countries, including France and
Germany, oppose them, while others, like Britain, favours them.
Currently, only one GM crop, Monsanto's insect resistant
maize MON810, is approved for commercial growing in the EU.
Spain, and Portugal are the main growers, and it is also
planted in Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic.
Mark Buckingham, another Monsanto official, said he didn't
expect the decision to boost the company's revenues in Europe.
But new rules may "help over time to ease the political
prejudice" against GM crops, he said.
The last major Europe-wide public opinion poll on GM crops,
conducted in 2010 by Eurobarometer, found the majority of
respondents were concerned over the safety of the crops.
Lobbying efforts from both camps will now focus on
individual states rather than EU headquarters in Brussels, said
Nina Holland, food issues campaigner at Corporate Europe, a
watchdog group.
Opponents argue GMOs allow big corporations increasing
control over global food supplies, lead to higher chemical use,
and have uncertain long-term effects on human health and the
environment.
"For each crop, there will be a fight in the member states,"
Holland told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Countries that want to have their own national bans will do
so, with impacts on the rest of the world."
Supporters believe GMOs are crucial for raising yields,
producing cheaper food and improving quality for technology.
In 2013, just under 150,000 hectares were cultivated with GM
crops across Europe, mostly in Spain, according to the journal
Nature Plants.
While Monsanto's corn is the only GM crop currently grown in
Europe, the continent imported around 30 million tonnes of GM
produce in 2012 from other countries, mostly soya for animal
feed.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)