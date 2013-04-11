UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME, April 11 The United Nations' food agency is optimistic that cereal output will recover in 2013, which may lead to price declines, a senior economist at the agency said on Thursday.
"We are optimistic for the coming crop. The previous year was particularly bad so barring something dramatic the direction should be upwards for production," said Concepcion Calpe, senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation.
"If this is what happens we could see prices trending downwards," she said.
FAO said on Thursday its food price index rose 1 percent in March, driven by a surge in dairy prices, while cereals prices held steady. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources