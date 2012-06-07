ROME, June 7 World food prices dropped in May
for a second month in a row, hit by falls in grains, oilseeds
and other commodities, and are likely to fall further in the
coming months, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 204 points in May, down from 213 points in
April, the FAO said in its monthly index update.
"We were expecting decline in May, the surprise is the
extent ot it, which showed that markets for oils and fats, dairy
products and sugar all had to make sharp downward adjustments,"
FAO's senior economist and grain analyst Abdolreza Abbassian
told Reuters.
"We're in a situation where supplies have improved and we've
had quite a big spillover from other markets which were all
down, and the strength of the dollar has also had an impact."
However, Abbassian said the steep drop in production in May
meant that even if further price declines were seen in June,
they would probably be less marked.
The FAO raised its 2012 world cereals output forecast to
2.419 billion tonnes from a previous estimate of 2.371 billion
tonnes due to improved expectations for corn prodution in the
United States.
Closely watched grain stocks at the end of the 2012/13
season are expected to rise to 548 million tonnes against a
previous forecast of 524 million tonnes, the agency said.
