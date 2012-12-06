* FAO food price index falls 3 points to 211 points in Nov
* FAO trims cereals output forecast for 2012, sees tight
stock levels
* Price volatility set to continue-FAO senior economist
(Adds senior economist quotes, detail, background)
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Dec 6 Global food markets face further
volatility in 2013 as stocks and supply of key cereals have
tightened, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday, even
as world food prices fell for a second month in November to
their lowest since June.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) index
measuring prices of foods from grains and oilseeds to meat and
dairy averaged 211 points in November, down 3 points from
October as sugar, oils and cereals prices declined.
However, the Rome-based agency trimmed its forecast for
global cereal production in 2012, estimating a 2.8 percent
decline from the previous year to 2.282 billion tonnes.
It also slightly cut its forecast for world cereals stocks
at the close of crop seasons ending in 2013, expecting them to
stand at around 495 million tonnes, down 5 percent from their
opening level.
World food prices rose over the summer, reaching levels
close to those seen during the 2008 food crisis, following the
worst drought in more than half a century in the United States
and dry weather in the food basket regions of the Black Sea.
But prices then levelled off and have eased in the past two
months on demand rationing and supplies from other regions
compensating for drought-hit areas, FAO senior economist
Abdolreza Abbassian said.
He said the outlook for 2013 was uncertain due to a large
drawdown in stocks, and that much would depend on the weather
situation ensuring better crop production levels next year.
"The lower the stocks, that means any unexpected development
creates more variability in the prices than would otherwise,"
Abbassian told Reuters by phone.
"This is what we have been witnessing over the last few
years. I don't think 2013/2014 will be that much different until
we build up stocks to levels that the trade community feels are
comfortable."
FAO's index is below a peak of 238 points hit in February
2011, when high food prices helped drive the Arab Spring
uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa.
This year it reached levels close to those seen in 2008 when
riots broke out in several poor countries.
In a separate report on Thursday FAO called for increased
investment in agriculture to reduce hunger in a world struggling
with volatile food prices. It estimates that about 870 million
people suffer from chronic undernourishment.
(Editing by James Jukwey)