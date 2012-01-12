MILAN Jan 12 Global food prices fell in December from the previous month on sharp falls in cereals, sugar and vegetable oils, the U.N.'s FAO index showed on Thursday, easing inflationary pressures ahead of the European Central Bank's decision on interest rates.

The index, which measures monthly price changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 211 points in December, down 5 points from November, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in a statement.

FAO senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement it was difficult to make any firm prediction on price trends in coming months.

"International prices of many food commodities have declined in recent months, but given the uncertainties over the global economy, currency and energy markets, unpredictable prospects lie ahead," Abbassian said.

