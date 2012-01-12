MILAN Jan 12 Global food prices fell in
December from the previous month on sharp falls in cereals,
sugar and vegetable oils, the U.N.'s FAO index showed on
Thursday, easing inflationary pressures ahead of the European
Central Bank's decision on interest rates.
The index, which measures monthly price changes for a food
basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 211
points in December, down 5 points from November, the Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in a statement.
FAO senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement
it was difficult to make any firm prediction on price trends in
coming months.
"International prices of many food commodities have declined
in recent months, but given the uncertainties over the global
economy, currency and energy markets, unpredictable prospects
lie ahead," Abbassian said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Jason Neely)