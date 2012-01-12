* Weak demand, robust supplies weigh on prices
* FAO Food Price Index falls in Dec
* 2011 annual average was a record high
* Prices will not collapse any time soon- FAO economist
By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, Jan 12 World food prices are likely
to extend recent falls in the coming months as recession fears
sap demand and supplies remain strong, but they can rebound on
adverse crop weather and rising demand, the United Nations' FAO
food agency said on Thursday.
High food prices helped fuel inflation and stoke the unrest
of the Arab Spring early last year, grabbing the attention of
world leaders. Prices, however, have dropped steadily in the
second half of 2011, helping to ease inflationary pressures.
The FAO earlier reported its index of global food prices
fell in December from the previous month, extending falls seen
in the past several months.
"There is certainly a declining tendency (in food prices)
amplified by the fact that on the demand side the situation is
not that favourable and the supplies are pretty adequate ...for
almost all commodities," FAO's senior economist Abdolreza
Abbassian told Reuters.
Last month, the Rome-based FAO raised its estimate of world
grain stocks, a closely watched indicator of global supplies, to
511 million tonnes at the end of 2012 seasons, up by 5 million
tonnes from its previous forecast..
"The only upside risks on prices we should see in the coming
weeks and months will arise should weather developments start to
really have an implication for production for 2012," Abbassian
said in a telephone interview.
"Demand, if it picks up faster later in the year, is also a
possibility that we cannot ignore," he added.
Drought in Argentina has been driving U.S. corn and soybean
prices higher in the past few weeks.
Abbassian said it was still too early to say if adverse
weather would have a negative impact on crops in South America
and some other major producers.
DECEMBER PRICE DROP
Global food prices fell month-on-month in December driven
down by sharp falls in cereals, sugar and vegetable oils due to
bumper crops, slowing demand and a stronger U.S. dollar, the FAO
said, easing inflationary pressures ahead of the European
Central Bank's decision on interest rates later on Thursday.
The ECB is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged
at 1 percent and cut to 0.75 percent in February or March to
help support the euro zone economy.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 211 points in December, down 5 points from
November and 27 points or 11.3 percent below its peak in
February 2011.
Despite a steady fall in food prices in the second half of
2011, the FAO index averaged 228 points in 2011, the highest
average since the agency started measuring international food
prices in 1990, it said.
The previous high was in 2008 at 200 points, the FAO said.
World food prices remained at historically high levels and
would not collapse this year, while volatility seen last year
would remain the norm, Abbassian said.
Food prices have shown resilience despite weakened demand,
recession fears and strong crop recovery in 2011, he said.
"It is quite extraordinary that prices came down as little
as they have," Abbassian said, adding, however: "One should not
be expecting prices to be collapsing to any low levels any time
soon.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)