* Strong correlation with high oil price
* Corn, soybeans gain on physical markets in March -FAO data
* U.S. soybean futures jump in March on tight supply
concerns
By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, April 5 World food prices are likely to
rise for a third successive month in March, and could gain
further beyond that, with expensive oil and chronically low
stocks of some key grains putting food inflation firmly back on
the economic agenda.
Food prices grabbed world policy makers' attention after
hitting record highs in February 2011 and stoking protests
connected to the Arab Spring wave of civil unrest in some north
Africa and middle eastern countries.
Prices later receded, but an upturn which began in January,
initally seen as a pause in the overall downtrend, has
persisted.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)
will update its monthly Food Price Index on Thursday and the
organisation says prices could rise more in the short and medium
term as grain supply tightens and energy prices stay high.
"You can see prices in the near term rising even further,"
FAO's senior economist and grain analyst Abdolreza Abbassian
told Reuters ahead of the index update.
High crude oil prices have fuelled the upward pressure on
inflation since the start of this year. Consumer prices in the
17 nations sharing the euro were up 2.6 percent in March from a
year ago, despite stumbling economy.
"The food price index has an extremely high correlation to
oil prices and with oil prices up it's going to be difficult for
food prices not to follow suit," said Nick Higgins, commodity
analyst at Rabobank International.
Energy prices affect the production of fertilizers as well
as costs related to food distribution and farm machinery use.
"We really saw the (food index) declines in Q4 2011 as being
anomalous and related more to sell offs from the threats posed
by the European macroeconomic situation rather than agricultural
fundamentals," he added.
The FAO index - which measures price changes for a basket of
cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar - rose in
February and January.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphics on agricultural food prices:
link.reuters.com/vuc96s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
A U.S. government report last Friday with its lower than
expected estimates of grain stocks and falls in soybean and
wheat plantings, added to concerns about global grain supplies
and fuelled a rally in U.S. and European grain futures.
Corn and soybeans are set to be the major drivers on world
grain markets until new crops are harvested with strong price
swings prompted by weather changes in major producing countries,
Abbassian said.
More price volatility could come if U.S. farmers decide to
plant more soybeans lured by high prices, he added.
U.S. soybean futures rose about 7 percent in March and
gained about 17 percent in the first quarter of this year
spurred by concerns about tight supplies as drought hit South
America and smaller U.S. plantings were expected.
On the physical markets, whose prices FAO uses to calculate
its food index, the average monthly price of U.S. soybeans
jumped to $519.43 a tonne in March from $487.31 a tonne in
February, the FAO's database showed.
But FAO's Abbassian said prices could still fall in the
second half of this year with new crops easing market tension
and driving full-year average prices below record levels of
2011.
The FAO is also expected to update its world crops view on
Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Veronica Brown in London; editing by
Keiron Henderson)