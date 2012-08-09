ROME Aug 9 World food prices surged in July
after falling in the previous three months and could rise
further, increasing the potential for a food crisis of the kind
seen in 2007/08, the United Nations food agency said on
Thursday.
"Prices have the potential to increase further," the Food
and Agriculture Organisation's senior economist and grain
analyst Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters. "Definitely it is not
going to be a season where prices fall below the previous year."
A food crisis erupted five year ago as soaring grain futures
markets helped push up prices and sparked violent food riots,
although a rerun would only happen if countries started to
introduce policies such as export bans, he said.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 213 points in July, up 12 points from June, and
back to levels seen in April this year, the FAO said in a
monthly index update.
July's level is still below a record of 238 points reached
in February 2011, FAO said, but close to levels seen during the
food crisis in 2007/08.
