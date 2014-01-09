ROME Jan 9 Global food prices were almost unchanged in December after staying flat the month before, but prices on average declined 1.6 percent in 2013 versus the previous year, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 206.7 points in December, a slight rise from a revised 206.4 in November.

FAO said large supplies pushed down international prices of oils, sugar, and cereals except for rice. However, it said dairy and meat prices hit records in 2013.