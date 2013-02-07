UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME Feb 7 World food prices stabilised in January after falling in the previous three months as a rebound in oils prices offset declines in cereals and sugar, the United Nations' food agency said on Thursday.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 210 points in January, unchanged from December, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.
The Rome-based agency also raised its view of world cereal output in 2012 to 2.302 billion tonnes, up 20 million tonnes from its previous forecast.
Its outlook for world cereal stocks by end of season in 2013 remained unchanged at 495 million tonnes, which will be down 3 percent from their opening level. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources