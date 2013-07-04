ROME, July 4 Global wheat output is set to increase by 6.8 percent in the 2013/14 season and maize production will recover sharply, the United Nations food agency and agriculture body AMIS said on Thursday, raising their forecasts for cereals production.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the G20-linked Agricultural Market Information System expect world wheat production in 2013/14 to reach 704 million tonnes, up from a previous forecast of 702 million tonnes made in June.

FAO and AMIS also hiked their forecast for maize production to 972 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 963 million tonnes, due to upward adjustments to the outlook for Europe.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Naomi O'Leary)