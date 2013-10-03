ROME Oct 3 Global food prices fell in September for the fifth month running, driven by a sharp decline in cereals prices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 199.1 points in September, down from 201.4 points in August.

FAO said it had slightly trimmed its forecast for world cereal output in 2013/14 to 2.489 billion tonnes, 3 million tonnes lower than a previous estimate. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)