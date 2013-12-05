UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME Dec 5 Global food prices were virtually unchanged in November after a rise the month before, but were down 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 206.3 points in November, a marginal decline from 206.6 in October.
A sharp decline in sugar prices last month nearly offset a rise in oils, FAO said.
It also said it expected world cereal stocks of 572 million tonnes at the end of the 2014 crop seasons, up 13.4 percent from the year before.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources