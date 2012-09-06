BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
ROME, Sept 6 The situation in the food market is different from the crisis of 2008 with little sign of the speculation seen four years ago and no panic buying, the head of the UN's food agency said on Thursday.
"In 2008 there was a substantial inflow of funds, and we don't see speculation playing a major role at moment," FAO director general Jose Graziano da Silva told a news conference in Rome.
"In 2008, there was a lot of panic buying, we don't see this at the moment," he said.
Earlier, the agency said that average food prices, which climbed to record levels earlier this year, appeared to have stabilised in August, with its monthly food index average unchanged from July.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.