* Tours offer taste of diverse Queens neighborhood
* Mexican, Indian, Tibetan food on offer
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, June 12 This round-the-world trip can
be completed in an afternoon, costs less than $100 and comes
with hot sauce.
From Tibetan momos (dumplings) to Uruguayan alfajors
(cookies), the food consumed on New York's Eat The Street tours
offers a taste of immigrant life in the world's most ethnically
diverse neighborhood - the borough of Queens, where more than
160 languages are spoken.
"You could find a nibble of anything here," said Andrew
Silverstein, who guides the food cart-noshing tours in
conjunction with Feet in Two Worlds, a non-profit organization
focused on immigrants in America.
A quick subway ride from the glitz of Manhattan, the
bustling thoroughfare of Roosevelt Avenue in the Jackson Heights
section of Queens provides a gritty mix of Indian groceries,
South American travel agencies and immigration lawyers' offices
under a lacelike canopy of elevated train tracks.
Sidewalks are dotted with coppery stains left by South Asian
men who chew betel nut and are crammed with a virtual United
Nations of food carts run by immigrants cooking up a taste of
home.
First stop on a recent tour was the momo cart run by
Kunchock "Rodney" Rebgee, 32, who emigrated from Tibet four
years ago.
"This is what is eaten by the nomadic people because they
have animals," said Rebgee of the meat dumplings that were a
staple of his childhood.
Silverstein put the role of the food cart into perspective.
"One of the first steps for an immigrant community to take hold
is to be able to get their native food," he said to his four
followers as they chewed their momos.
Most food carts along Roosevelt Avenue are only large enough
to hold two workers but can create more than a dozen jobs, as
the food is typically prepared by a crew in an apartment or
garage and then flash-cooked on the street, said Silverstein.
One Mexican cart, Silverstein pointed out, brought in enough
money to send the owner's daughter to college to become an
accountant and to buy a house.
As he spoke, the group devoured Mexican tacos carnitas,
filled with fried pork, although the cart's owner had
recommended the tacos legua y oreja - pig ears and cow tongue.
At a quesadilla cart run by several generations of the
Gonzalez family, Monica Gonzalez, 34, said her three sons had
other interests that would spare them from the tough life of
facing the public from inside an aluminum cart.
"It's the street. You're not protected. It's not easy," said
Gonzalez, who was born in Colombia. The cart has been lucrative
enough to send her oldest son to New York University to study
science in hopes of becoming a veterinarian.
"For now, it's a good business," Gonzalez said.
One of the most eye-opening parts of the tour was what the
group didn't see - unlicensed carts that are regularly part of
the tour when police are not patrolling.
The city issues just 3,100 year-round permits for food
carts, and more than 2,000 people are on a waitlist to get one,
according to the Wall Street Journal.
Demand is so high that vendors run a black market where
permits are resold for as much as $20,000 by people now living
as far away as Arizona, the newspaper reported.
Even legitimate license holders engage in subterfuge just to
hold on to prized locations. A purple truck that sells
Ecuadorian coastal treats such as fresh tuna with plantain and
peanuts leaves its spot only when a van pulls up nightly to
illegally hold its parking space until the vendor returns in the
morning.
Eat The Street tours, which opened to the public in May,
leave from Grand Central Station at 11:30 a.m., lasts three
hours and cost $79. They can be booked at streetwisenewyork.com.
