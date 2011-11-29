PARIS Nov 29 The debate over just whose
soft, salty Camembert is the true Normandy cheese may be headed
for the courts.
Small producers from the northwestern French region say
industrialists are capitalizing on the artisan makers' prized
"Camembert of Normandy" label by using the similar "Camembert
made in Normandy" phrase to designate their version of the round
cow's milk cheese.
While any cheesemaker around the world can print the word
"Camembert" on their label, the "Camembert of Normandy" term is
a form of European certification, or appellation d'origine
protégée (AOP), reserved since 1983 for the few who follow
traditional methods.
Purists use raw milk from Normandy cows and hand-ladle the
cheese into molds. Industrialists are more likely to pasteurize
their milk - or heat it to kill bacteria and render the curd
easier to process - and procure their milk from all over,
allowing for a lower-priced product.
Worried that the difference between the two is being lost on
consumers, the association of AOP Camembert makers plans to file
a "usurpation of notoriety" claim by the end of the year to bar
industrialists from using the similar phrase.
To be fair, the "Camembert made in Normandy" label is
accurate, as these industrialists do make their pasteurized
Camembert in the region.
But consumer experts say the nuance in wording compounds a
situation in which shoppers are already swamped with
information, have poor understanding of label meanings and are
wired to disregard them anyway.
"People will pay more attention to colours on the box or its
rustic aspect or the image of a cow under an apple tree," said
Charles Pernin, a food expert at the French consumer protection
agency CLCV.
The AOP producers said they first tried to negotiate with
the industrialists by requesting that they contribute
financially to a publicity campaign and drop the "Made in
Normandy" phrase, but the two sides were unable to reach an
agreement.
"We're not warriors," said Patrick Mercier, president of the
association of Normandy Camembert producers filing the
complaint. "We tried to find a solution; now this is our last
resort."
The federation of industrial Camembert producers has not
responded to requests for comment.
AOP Camembert represents only about five percent of the
total French Camembert market share, a drop from several years
ago, when a couple big AOP producers switched over to
thermalised milk and renounced their AOP designation.
In 2010 AOP producers made 4,300 tons of Camembert, the
equivalent of 17 million wheels of cheese, while the non-AOP
industrialists made 80,000 tons, or 300 million wheels,
according to Mercier.
With their percentage of the market share at an all-time low
and the added confusion over labels, the AOP producers are
concerned they will get stamped out of the market, and the
tradition will be lost.
"Right now the numbers are catastrophic for AOP Camembert,"
said Mercier, a Camembert milk producer himself. "So imagine if
we were to disappear; a true image of Normandy would disappear
along with us."
The pungent, runny cheese with the earthy smell and fruity
flavor dates back to at least the 18th century in the Camembert
village of Normandy, a slice of countryside with streams and
hills and apple trees.
Initially confined to Normandy, the cheese was brought to
Paris in the 1850s via the newly built railway and gained
national appeal in the 20th century.
"Thanks to World War One - if we can say that - soldiers
from all over France encountered the Camembert, which was part
of their rations," said Pierre Boisard, author of "Camembert: A
National Myth," a history of the cheese and its national
importance.
With the invention of the wooden box used to transport the
cheese in 1890 and the advent of pasteurization in the 1950s,
Camembert spread globally, leading to today's divided market.
Compared to the pasteurized kind, raw-milk Camembert tends
to be creamier with a sharper flavor and a brighter yellow on
the inside. It also costs more.
At a Monoprix supermarket in Paris the five AOP Camembert
varieties retail on average for 3.37 Euros each, with the
gourmet store brand costing the least at 2.71, while the 10
non-AOP offerings average 2.54 Euros, with the regular store
brand the cheapest at 1.35.
Whatever the difference in ingredients and price, the
majority of the labels have some kind of rustic image, be it
country landscapes or artisan workers or cows, in place to
appeal to the consumer's emotional side.
This labeling similarity threatens to obscure the lines
between the varieties and blur them into uniformity.
"We talk a lot about biodiversity, but there's also a
cultural diversity, a gastronomic diversity that's at stake, and
that's why these specific labels like the AOP were put into
place," said Pernin, the consumer expert.
